DRIVERS are being warned to expect delays and queuing trafficon the last day of the Great Yorkshire Show today.
This morning (July 16) there are already queues on the A661 Wetherby Road in Harrogate on the final day of the four-day event at the Harrogate Showground.
26,000 people are expected today at the ticket-only event and North Yorkshire Police say their Project Servator teams will be out and about all week at the site.
There's a one way system in place to help ease congestion. Traffic is also starting to build on surrounding roads, particularly around the Kestrel Roundabout as traffic heads into Harrogate.
