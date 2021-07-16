FIREFIGHTERS were called in after a crash.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out to Westgate in Pickering at about 6.08pm yesterday (July 15).

A service spokesman said: "A crew from Pickering attended a road traffic collision. Crews assisted with making the road safe by towing the car from the road."

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, firefighters were called in to Main Street, Monk Fryston at 8.07pm to a vehicle on fire. This caused fire damage to the vehicle and crews used a hose reel and breathing apparatus to tackle the blaze.