UPDATED 7.35AM: The road has been reopened and the accident is now cleared.
A ROAD is currently partially blocked after a crash.
Drivers are being asked to try to avoid the B1222 in Sherburn in Elmet.
The road is currently partially blocked due to an accident near the A162 Tadcaster / Ferrybridge turn-off.
Traffic is coping well.
