A MOTORCYCLIST has died after a crash.



North Yorkshire Police say that emergency services, including an air ambulance, attended a serious head-on collision between a red Ducati motorcycle and an orange Vauxhall Astra car on Jack Lane, Wigglesworth, near Skipton, at 11.10am on Wednesday (July 14).

The car was heading north towards Settle and the bike was heading south from Rathmell to Wigglesworth.

The man riding the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. He is in his 50s and from the Blackburn area. The force say his family have been notified but police are not in a position to formally identify him.

Sgt Paul Cording from the roads policing group said: "Sadly my team have dealt with a fatal motorcycle collision at Wigglesworth in the Craven area. My thoughts are with the family and friends of the rider. If you can assist us with our witness appeal, please call us on 101 quoting reference number 12210159925."

The woman driving the car, who is in her 60s from the Ribble Valley area of East Lancashire, suffered from shock. A passenger in the car, a woman in her 80s, received hospital treatment for a leg injury which is not believed to be serious.

The stretch of road between Long Preston train station and the A65 turning to Rathmell remained closed until 10.55pm while police collision investigators worked at the scene and to allow the damaged vehicles to be safely recovered.

Witnesses or anyone who recalls seeing either the motorcycle or the car prior to the incident, are urged to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Emma Drummond. Or email emma.drummond@northyorkshire.police.uk. Please quote reference number 12210159925 when providing details.

People with dash cameras or recording devices that may have captured the incident are asked to preserve the footage for the police to review.