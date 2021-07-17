The XC60 is Volvo's best-selling model globally - and it's easy to see why.

Luxurious, practical and safe - it's a mid-sized SUV that ticks plenty of the right boxes.

This version, the Recharge Plug-in Hybrid T6 R-Design, offers an excellent mix of performance and efficiency.

With the 2.0-litre petrol engine providing 253hp backed up by 87hp from the electric motor, there's plenty of power at the driver's disposal, meaning the sprint from 0-62mph is possible in under six seconds.

You might expect such punchy performance from a bulky family crossover to be punished with hefty fuel consumption and high emissions, but that's far from the case.

On the combined WLTP cycle, the vehicle can achieve over 100mpg, while Volvo quotes an official emissions figure of between 55 and 64g/km.

While such impressive economy is rarely achieved in real world driving conditions, they're the type of numbers that help to justify the addition and cost of the plug-in hybrid tech.

Like many Volvos, it glides rather effortlessly down the road thanks to smooth acceleration, a well insulated cabin and relatively quiet engine. As a result, it doesn't feel quite as rapid as it really is as it goes about its business with the minimum of fuss and commotion.

The XC60 Recharge doesn't come cheap, even in entry level T6 guise, tested here. That's partly down to the fact it's jam-packed with impressive standard equipment, while the car's highly-advanced powertrain is probably another contributing factor.

With Volvo's sophisticated all-wheel drive system, the front wheels are powered by the conventional petrol engine while an electric motor and battery pack powers the back wheels.

As well as the speed and low emissions, one of the rewards is an official all-electric range of between 28 and 33 miles.

When the 11.6kWh high-voltage battery pack runs out of juice, it can be recharged in as little as two and a half hours using the optional 16-amp fast-charging cable.

Fully recharging via the standard three-pin plug cable takes between three and a half hours (at 10 amps) and six hours (at six amps).

In terms of looks, it's a handsome vehicle that benefits from the more contemporary and less boxy design language seen from Volvo in recent years.

It has the same clean, simple lines you see on other Volvo models these days.

The Swedish manufacturer’s signature headlights with their T-shaped daytime running lights now extend right to the edge of the front grille.

Inside, you're met with an interior that has a distinctly premium feel. The long, wide cabin means there’s plenty of space for all five occupants.

Meanwhile, the generous glass area – especially in models such s this one that are fitted with the optional panoramic sunroof – ensures the cabin is full of natural light.

A high seating position gives the driver a commanding view of

their surroundings.

The large boot on the Recharge hybrid holds 468 litres with the standard split-folding rear seats up, and an impressive 1,395 litres with them down - only slightly less than the normally-powered equivalent.

The XC60 has borrowed the class-leading technology from Volvo’s larger 90 series, including the intuitive nine-inch touchscreen, which allows you to easily control most of the car’s entertainment, convenience and safety functions from one interface.

It’s an innovative system that operates more like a smartphone or tablet than a traditional car control screen, helped by its portrait design and swipe, pinch and zoom functionality.

In conclusion, there's a lot to like about the vehicle - notably the brisk acceleration, impressive economy figures and high-quality interior.

The Lowdown

Volvo XC60 Recharge Plug-in Hybrid T6 AWD R-Design

PRICE: £52,570 87hp)

ENGINE: T6 (petrol and electric) 253hp + 87hp

PERFORMANCE: 0-62mph in 5.9 seconds and max speed of 112mph (restricted)

TRANSMISSION: Automatic, all-wheel drive

ECONOMY: 100.9 - 113mpg on combined WLTP scale

EMISSIONS: 64-55g/km