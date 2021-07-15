A MAJOR rescue has been launched on the Yorkshire coast after a number of swimmers were swept into a groyne and struggled to swim in a rough swell.
Hornsea Coastguard said it was tasked with Bridlington Coastguard Rescue Team to a report of multiple people in difficulties on Hornsea South Beach, with a number of casualties unaccounted for.
It said that when teams arrived on the scene ,a number of casualties were already being treated by Hornsea Inshore Rescue crew and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service, and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance had landed to provide advanced medical care.
"The incident had occurred when a number of persons had been swimming in a rough sea and got into difficulty," it said. "They had sustained injuries after being swept into a groyne and struggled to swim in the rough swell.
"Coastguards assisted with securing the helicopter landing site and managed a safe cordon ready for the Air Ambulance to depart. All casualties were left in the care of ambulance staff."
It added that where possible, people should swim at a lifeguard manned beach and seek advice from lifeguards on safe swimming conditions.
"RNLI Lifeguards Yorkshire are now in Hornsea throughout the summer season, it is advisable to swim when RNLI lifeguards are on duty and to swim in the designated area near the central promenade by the Leisure Centre where they are located," it said.
