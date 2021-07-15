Two councillors were told they couldn't take part in a debate about disabled access to York city centre - because they are disabled.
Cllrs Katie Lomas and Ashley Mason were hoping to contribute to the debate at a City of York Council meeting this evening (Thursday).
But it is understood Cllr Lomas was told she had a personal interest in the debate over whether blue badge holders can access York city centre, as she has a blue badge.
🗣 Er, Cllr Katie Lomas says she has been told she cannot take part in a council debate about disabled people accessing York city centre at the meeting - because she is disabled— Chloe Laversuch (@ChloeLaversuch) July 15, 2021
💬 She has requested to take part, saying she feels this is discriminatory, but will not be allowed
However, the council then performed a u-turn after council chiefs reversed the decision during a break in proceedings.
🚨 Council U-turn - Councillors Katie Lomas and Ashley Mason - who were told they could not speak in a debate about disabled people accessing the city centre because they are disabled and have a personal interest - WILL now take part— Chloe Laversuch (@ChloeLaversuch) July 15, 2021
The decision was reversed in meeting break
It is understood Cllr Lomas had been told she had a prejudicial interest in the debate because of her disability.
In a letter to the meeting, seen by The Press, she said: "To prevent me from participating in this debate is to treat me differently directly because of a disability. And this is discrimination."
More to follow
