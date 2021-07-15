Two councillors were told they couldn't take part in a debate about disabled access to York city centre - because they are disabled.

Cllrs Katie Lomas and Ashley Mason were hoping to contribute to the debate at a City of York Council meeting this evening (Thursday).

But it is understood Cllr Lomas was told she had a personal interest in the debate over whether blue badge holders can access York city centre, as she has a blue badge.

However, the council then performed a u-turn after council chiefs reversed the decision during a break in proceedings.

It is understood Cllr Lomas had been told she had a prejudicial interest in the debate because of her disability.

In a letter to the meeting, seen by The Press, she said: "To prevent me from participating in this debate is to treat me differently directly because of a disability. And this is discrimination."

More to follow