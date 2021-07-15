THOUSANDS of spectators got to see the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall at the Great Yorkshire Show.
The Royal couple dropped in at the event today (July 15) on the penultimate day of the four-day festival at the Harrogate Showground.
Photographer Kate Mallender took these photos as Charles and Camilla toured the ground talking to exhibitors and Prince Charles even tried his hand at drystone walling.
About 26,000 people are expected at the sold out ticket-only event on the final day tomorrow and North Yorkshire Police say their Project Servator teams will be out and about at the site.
Drivers should be aware that there's a one way system in place to help ease congestion on the roads around the ground.
