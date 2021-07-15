LEADING York councillors from all the parties have put aside political differences to appeal to residents and visitors to 'keep York kind' as Covid restrictions are eased.

Cllrs Keith Aspden, Andy D’Agorne, Peter Kilbane, Paul Doughty and David Carr say York’s spirit has shone through.the last traumatic 16 months, with people checking in on friends and family and volunteers stepping forward in their thousands to lend a helping hand.

“As we take this next step, we are asking the people of York to do what they always do, look after, protect and respect each other," they said.

They said many would still be nervous as restrictions lifted, perhaps because they had been shielding and had weakened immune systems , or were yet to have the two doses of the vaccine.

“So please remember this as you step out and enjoy the city and its amazing businesses and attractions," they said. "Please be kind, be patient and give each other the space and time to readjust.

“The pandemic isn’t over and cases are far higher in York currently than any of us want."

They urged people to wear a face covering in busy indoor spaces, especially on public transport and in healthcare settings and, when meeting, to open windows or meet outside where possible, and to give people they don't know space.