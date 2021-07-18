FIRMS have been hiring at a fast pace to prepare for tomorrow's final lifting of restrictions.

With indoor hospitality fully reopening, the number of workers back on payrolls has risen over the past month while the number of Universal Credit claimants in York has fallen from 13,141 in May to 13,010 in June.

The Press has teamed up with York Job Centre Plus to showcase the opportunities to choose from for those seeking new employment or a change of direction.

The latest vacancies include several roles in hospitality and leisure, including advertisements for a chef's role at Frankie and Benny’s at Clifton Moor; or a team member with strong customer service skills to work at Hollywood Bowl, while Vue York needs a customer assistant.

Kuda in York has been busy recruiting for a brand new team, including cleaners, floor staff, bar staff, front of house and hosts.

Other positions available include a job coach with United Response York, to work 30 hours per week on a 12-month fixed term contract

The successful candidate would support people with learning disabilities, autism and mental health needs into paid employment and or voluntary positions and work experience. The closing date is July 28 via United Response jobs.

York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals is looking for a trainee medicines management assistant. Previous pharmacy experience is an advantage but full training is provided.

The successful applicant will gain experience in ward-based work, the pharmacy dispensary and pharmacy stores while working towards a Level 2 QCF in Pharmacy Services. Apply via NHS Jobs.

Fulford Nursing Home is looking for full or part-time carers to work a set rota, and work alternate weekends. Phone 01904 654269 or pop in to meet the team for details.

St Leonard's Hospice hopes to find a digital marketing apprentice who will be responsible for launching and growing its digital marketing, to raise wider awareness of the hospice services, along with its fundraising initiatives and charity shops. Apply via the Find an Apprenticeship website by August 20.

Caffè Nero at York Designer Outlet is seeking a barista, shift leader, and say that anyone looking for 35 to 40 hours a week and career development will be guaranteed that opportunity. Apply via Caffè Nero careers website.

The York Roast, York, is looking to fill team member and supervisor roles, with full and part time positions available and an immediate start. Anyone interested should email Louise.dawson@theyorkhogroastco.com.

People with a positive outlook and interest in providing excellent customer service may want to work for Aviva York as a customer experience adviser, from Monday to Friday.

No experience is necessary. Apply on Aviva’s website.