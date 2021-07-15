FIREFIGHTERS from North Yorkshire have been called in to help a man trapped in a vehicle hanging off a cliff.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called in at 3.24pm today (July 15) to Austwick not far from Skipton.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said at 5.25pm: "Crews from Skipton and Bentham responded to reports of a male trapped in a vehicle where the front wheels of the car had gone over a cliff edge. This incident is ongoing."