FIREFIGHTERS from North Yorkshire have been called in to help a man trapped in a vehicle hanging off a cliff.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called in at 3.24pm today (July 15) to Austwick not far from Skipton.
A spokesman for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said at 5.25pm: "Crews from Skipton and Bentham responded to reports of a male trapped in a vehicle where the front wheels of the car had gone over a cliff edge. This incident is ongoing."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.