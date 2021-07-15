A PRIDE event in aid of the LGBT Foundation has been hailed a huge success.

The first Malton Pride event which was held at The Ham and Cheese, Scagglethorpe last Saturday, sold out days in advance.

Organisers Claire Marsh from the Ham and Cheese, Lucy Alexander and Nicole Vogwill from Nicole Vogwill Photography pulled the event together in only a few weeks and the response was amazing.

Ham and Cheese owner, Claire, said she chose to support the Bring Out Dementia programme run by the LGBT Foundation due to personal experiences. She said her father is a gay man fighting Parkinsons and Dementia and she feels that dementia care staff need additional support and training to aid those in the community.

Nicole said: “What started as discussion for a small event to launch my new empowerment photography studio in Malton, turned into this amazing, first of its kind, Malton Pride celebration. “We were a little nervous to see what the response would be, but in days of tickets going on sale we knew it was going to be great."

The event saw performances from local singer, Em Louise, accompanied by Chris Austin, and entertainment from two larger than life Drag Queens, Clair Mydia and Sylvia Sukalot.

The event raised close to £2,500 in aid of the Bring Out Dementia programme, with raffle tickets still on sale until July 31.

Lucy said: “Thanks to the overwhelming response of raffle prize donations and the turnout at the event, we’re looking to do something bigger and better next year.”

For more information, please contact Nicole Vogwill at hello@nicolevogwill.co.uk or find Malton Pride on Facebook.

The Bring out Dementia programme will provide specialised support and training for those caring for people living with Dementia in the LGBTQ+ community. Go to www.lgbt.foundation