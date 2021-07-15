YORK'S weekly recorded Covid-19 rate has dropped - but further cases continue to be recorded in the area.
The latest data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that the city's rate has dropped by eight, taking it to 408.8 cases per 100,000 population. This remains above the UK national average rate, which stands at 336.7 cases per 100,000 population.
The PHE figures show that a further 146 cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 15,721.
In North Yorkshire the rate has increased by 13, taking it to 357.3 cases per 100,000 population. A further 506 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 37,373.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has increased by 21, taking it to 376.9 cases per 100,000 population - with a further 312 cases recorded in the area.
Across the UK, a further 48,553 cases take the country's total for the pandemic to 5,281,098.
