A BAND which went from busking on the streets of York to building an international fan base has released its latest single.
King No One's latest release is titled 'Apologies', is described as being about the "shackles that strong feelings can give you".
Read more: King No One on Bettys, 'cult' fans and 'big plans':'York is just the birth of it all'
Beginning as a heartfelt ballad, 'Apologies' takes on a new tempo, swapping surging riffs for thought-provoking and emotion-filled lyrics contending with matters of the heart.
Speaking about the track, King No One said: "'Apologies' is about the shackles that strong feelings can give you.
"You are bound to love and you are helpless in controlling the feelings involved. Sometimes it's easier to not love, and be free.
"The emotion and honesty in the vocals however, prove that to love and to feel is far greater than the supposed freedom of not loving."
