ITV’s I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here jungle is coming to the UK later this month in the form of an “action-packed” attraction.

Opening on Friday 30 July, the I’m a Celebrity… Jungle Challenge is said to be a “one of a kind” and “multi-sensory adrenalin adventure”, sure to make you feel like you are actually in the ITV show.

The attraction is based at Quayside, MediaCityUK (formally known as The Lowry Shopping Centre) and the hotly anticipated indoor entertainment attraction will take Campmates into the heart of the jungle to navigate a series of fun-filled physical challenges.

Featuring Main Camp, the Throne and Winners Bridge, the action-packed experience will put Campmates' nerve and agility to the test as they race against the clock in a bid to collect stars and be crowned King or Queen of the jungle!

How many stars can you win for camp at the Greater Manchester event?

Scale The Ascent, an 8.1m vertical rock climb, reach dizzy heights racing across the suspended Treetop Trail, scramble nets, balance on beams and swing round the Jungle Run, take a leap of faith on Get a Grip and glide through the trees on a Zipline, all as part of timed trials.

Whilst there are no critters to be seen, campmates could find themselves taking on Kiosk Kev and a multiple-choice Dingo Dollar Challenge, if the iconic telephone boxes start to ring out and, there’s ample picture opportunities for guests to take home a memento - up to 5 digital images of which are included in every admission ticket.

You might get a call at the iconic telephone box

James Penfold, Controller of Partnerships for ITV Global Entertainment said: “I’m a Celebrity... Jungle Challenge is a one of a kind, multi-sensory adrenalin adventure - bringing together the heart and soul of the hugely celebrated series, and ITV’s expertise in curating fantastic, memorable live brand experiences for guests and families across the world.”

Appointed operators, Continuum Attractions’ CEO Juliana Delaney comments: “We’re really looking forward to opening the doors on the Jungle Challenge; it will be a totally new and utterly amazing action-packed physical challenge for friends and family to enjoy together this summer.”

Stephen Wild, Managing Director of MediaCityUK adds: “The arrival of this incredible attraction will bring a real sense of excitement and fun for all the family to MediaCityUK. ITV is already an important part of our community with the presence of the iconic Coronation Street studios and the ‘I’m a Celebrity... Jungle Challenge’ brings the ITV experience even closer to the public, in a unique immersive way.”

I’m a Celebrity… Jungle Challenge will also feature Europe’s first ever ceiling-mounted Spyrider; a high-speed track which will whiz above the jungle canopy in just 18 seconds*.

More of the attraction will be unveiled during a streamed broadcast which will take place on the I’m a Celebrity official Twitter account @imacelebrity throughout the day this Sunday (18 July).

For the first time ever, former celebrity Campmates Andy Whyment (Coronation Street), AJ Pritchard (Ex-Strictly Come Dancing) and Fatima Whitbread (Olympian) will go against members of the public as they take on some of the challenges live.

How can I get tickets to the attraction?

Register online now at www.imacelebrityjunglechallenge.co.uk to access 24 hour priority booking from 8am on Tuesday 20th July.

Tickets will go on general sale from 8am on Wednesday 21st July with sessions priced at £27.50 per child and £30 per adult.