A ‘WALTER Mitty’ character who lied about being in the SAS and guarding the Royal family has been jailed after stealing from his 94-year-old dad.

Edward Stewart, 53, set up a fake online profile in 2016, masquerading as a former member of the elite special-forces unit “to impress women”, York Crown Court heard.

His profile claimed he had once been on SAS missions in Syria and Afghanistan and provided personal protection for Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge.

He also claimed he protected Brad Pitt and Princess Diana, the court heard.

After his lies were exposed, he moved in with his elderly father, who trusted him to manage his finances.

Prosecutor Matthew Collins said that instead of looking after his father, Stewart used his bank card to steal from him.

Stewart, of Harrogate, admitted one count of stealing £1,666 from his father during a four-week spree between June and July 2019.

He had been charged with one count of fraud and three counts of theft but denied all allegations apart from the one count of theft.

He was due to face trial on the other allegations, but the family decided not to pursue these charges and they were allowed to lie on court file.

Mr Collins said Stewart had been welcomed back into the family after his lies were exposed by internet vigilantes ‘The Walter Mitty Hunters Club’, which exposes people with fake military pretensions. Stewart's boastful fake posts included one in which he claimed to have suffered a wound from a knife attack while protecting Brad Pitt.

Abbi Whelan, for Stewart, said he had made attempts to repay the money and had lost his old job following his arrest.

He had found new work as a delivery driver but would lose that job and his home if he were jailed.

She added: “He is aware that he will never have any contact with his father again.”

Judge Simon Hickey labelled Stewart a "complete Walter Mitty character" who had taken his father’s money for his "own selfish ends". Stewart was jailed for eight months.