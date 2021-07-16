YORK Maze is all set to unveil its new 2021 design this morning (July 16).
The design will mark the 50th anniversary of the Mr Men and Little Miss characters. York farmer Tom Pearcy has cut out over five kilometres of pathways, in his 15 acre field of over one million maze plants, off Hull Road, which form an image of the characters.
Mr Pearcy said some of the characters are the size of a football pitch - and are some of the largest versions of these characters ever created.
The maze will reopen on Saturday, July 17, at 10am and tickets cost £18.
