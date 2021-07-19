TWO North Yorkshire-based firms have helped create a touching memorial to honour national hero and campaigner, Captain Sir Tom Moore.

Harrogate Landscaping firm, Ray Skelton Ltd and Yorkshire nursery, Johnsons of Whixley were involved with creating memorial at the North Yorkshire Army Foundation College - where Captain Tom was honorary colonel.

The memorial was unveiled on July 7 in front of the Second World War veteran's family, junior soldiers and sponsors such as Ray Skelton Ltd and Johnsons.

Eleanor Richardson, Johnsons of Whixley’s marketing manager, said: “We were delighted to be part of this fitting tribute to Captain Sir Tom Moore, who was a true inspiration.

"The donation is particularly fitting as the magnolia is native to Asia, where he served during World War Two.”

Ray Skelton Ltd commissioned Kris Elvidge, a local Stone Mason, to engrave the stones that identify the start and finish of the memorial walkway.

They also created four seating areas that surround a centre stone halfway along the main walkway taken by junior soldiers on parade day.

Through the landscaper, Johnsons donated two Magnolia ‘Double Diamond’ 200-250 110L trees and 50 Hydrangea arborescens ‘Annabelle’ worth a total of £765 to the memorial.

Stuart Skelton, director of Ray Skelton Ltd, said: “It has been an honour and a privilege to be involved in the Capt Sir Tom Moore Memorial.

"Hopefully this will continue to inspire future generations of junior soldiers."

Captain Sir Tom captured the nation’s hearts when he raised over £32m for NHS Charities by walking 100 laps of his garden during the first lockdown - to support the NHS through the battle against Covid-19.

He inspired millions with his saying "Tomorrow will be a good day".