YORKSHIRE’S own Forever Tenors are the new opening act for the Castle Howard Proms this year.

This year the event is due to take place on Saturday, August 21 and had to be rescheduled from August last year.

The classical concert at the Ryedale stately home also includes a Spitfire flyover, a laser show and a firework finale.

Hailing from the heart of Yorkshire, Forever Tenors is an exciting new classical crossover duo featuring two best friends, male vocalists Adam Lacey and Rob Durkin.

Rob said: “We can’t wait to be back on stage performing in front of a ‘real life’ audience and to get the opportunity to do this in such a beautiful setting on our home turf.

“It’s going to be a really special night and we are honoured to open the show.”

The two very special guest soloists headlining the concert will be best-selling tenor Wynne Evans, best known for his decade in the recurring role as Gio Compario in a series of TV adverts.

Wynne will be joined by soprano, Victoria Joyce, who is one of the UK’s most exciting performers and has starred in many prestigious opera productions.

The rousing musical accompaniment to the evening will be provided by the London Gala Orchestra under the baton of Stephen Bell and the programme will include popular classics, songs from musicals and all your flag waving favourites from the Proms including Jerusalem, Rule Britannia and Pomp & Circumstance No.1.

For more details, or to book tickets for Castle Howard Proms, please visit www.castlehoward.co.uk