IN the latest edition of our look back through the picture archives, here are five darts teams from the past.
Do you recognise yourself or anyone you know in any of these photos?
In 1980, the former World Darts Champion Alun Evans visited Huntington WMC for a series of exhibition games against the York Working Men’s Club champions.
Also pictured, from the left: Steve Langdon, John Gatenby, Tony Ireland, Gary Farthing, Barry Chappell, Gary Jones, Richard Pike and Eddie Grice.
Next up...
NEWS OF THE WORLD DARTS CHAMPIONSHIP 1974: Pictured with the players of the York area finals of the News of The World Darts Championship, Mr. C R James, divisional secretary, and Mr. T Allen, the York area secretary.
LEEMAN ROAD WORKING MEN'S CLUB 1979: Pictured, winner of the Two Tons competition at the York and District Open Darts League finals, Brian Miller. Also pictured at the Leeman Road Working Men’s Club, from left: Caroline Ward, George Murgatroyd, Don Daw and Susan Holliday.
JOSHUA TETLEY OPEN PAIRS 1983: Pictured, the winning pairs ready for the Joshua Tetley Open Pairs darts competition finals. From the left: Alison Hodges, Iris Little, Janet Tetley, Andy MacKay, Caroline Pryce, Linda Hall and Sarah Hicks.
CLARENCE WORKING MEN'S CLUB 1984: Pictured, receiving their trophies, Janet Glassby (Coach and Horses), Polly O’Kane (Lord Nelson), Beryl Glover (Gimcrack) and Sue Hudson (Wagon and Horses).
If you have any team pictures you would like to share with us, please email them with a submitted caption to odele.ayres@newsquest.co.uk
Love looking at old pictures from across the York district? Join our Facebook group Why We Love York – Memories
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.