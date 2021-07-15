CALLING all foodies! HECK is set to host its first farmers market in North Yorkshire this weekend, celebrating independent food and drink.

The food fest will celebrate the best locally produced delights, drinks and dairy treats from 9am to 1pm on Saturday (July 17) at the HECK HQ, just outside Bedale.

It will be the Kirklington's first community pop up market - with market stalls offering cheese, chutneys and charcuterie from The Truckle Cheese Company, Potters Eggs, Thornborough Cider and sweet treats from Cake Bake & Pops, A Go-Go Puddings and Gallone’s ice cream, plus many more.

As the food and drinks flow on Lime Lane, everyone who comes along can tuck into their free HECK hotdog on arrival.

HECK be running its pop-up shop that launched in May, where people can drop by and stock up on bangers, burgers and mince.

“We wanted to get behind our local community and showcase the outstanding independent producers in and around the area”, says HECK co-founder Andrew Keeble.

“Our factory shop has been really popular and the site where it’s based has a good amount of outside space, so we thought let’s add to this and bring together other producers into a regular community market where we can come together and meet the people behind some of this great food and drink.

“If there’s anything the past 18 months has taught us, it’s the importance of community and looking out for each other, and we want to celebrate this, but still in a safe and socially distanced way. We hope people will enjoy browsing the stalls and stocking up on some delicious food and drink to take home and enjoy.”

Onsite parking is available and dogs are welcome if kept on a lead.

With public health and safety front of mind, there will be fewer vendors at the first event, to follow social distancing guidelines.

HECK hopes that over time it can grow the market in size and expand the number of stall holders as restrictions ease.