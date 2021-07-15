ALMOST £500,000 of National Lottery funding has been awarded to York charities so far in 2021.
The lottery has supported 10 community projects in the area so far with life-enhancing sums for young carers, soup kitchens and patients with dementia.
The funding was awarded between January 1, when the country was struggling through the Winter lockdown, through to June 25, when communities reconnected after months of strict restrictions.
These are the York charities and projects it will help...
- Wetwheels Yorkshire CIC - The project supports disabled people in the area by offering sailing experiences to boost their confidence and self-esteem. The package of £95,000 will see the group expand their services to other communities.
- York Carers Centre - The centre has received £256,033 for CBT therapy for unpaid carers across York. It gives out information, advice and support from their office's advice line and outreach venues. Now, the group is set to offer one-to-one sessions and peer support group for young carers.
- Kitchen for Everyone - £9,600 will be used buy fresh produce for six local food banks - giving people experiencing financial hardship during the Covid-19 crisis the opportunity to eat healthier.
- York LGBT+ Forum - An emergency Covid-19 fund of £45,963 will support LGBT young people via trauma-informed support, homelessness support, a community choir, peer support, group coffee social events, self-awareness and development programmes and information phone line for signposting. The aim is to reduce feelings of loneliness and isolation.
- Move The Masses - A project called Move Mates York will get a £10,000 boost for exercise, well-being and befriending programme. It is hoped the project will reduce anxieties of getting out into the community, help people enjoy exercise and improve mental health.
- Youth Engagement Services - Engage 'n' Empower has received £10,000 to provide activities to re-engage young people in a specific area of North Yorkshire. The project aims to build meaningful relationships across the community and give back to young people.
- Beetle Bank Social Farm - This group, which helps people with dementia, has received £5,489 to maintain an existing care farming service. The project aims to help people with dementia to reach their potential by providing holistic care involving physical activity as well as socialising and supporting emotional wellbeing.
- Shine21 - The Bright Stars programme has received £10,000 to deliver development sessions for young children with Downs Syndrome and help them gain new basic skills in preparation for starting school. It hopes the children will be able to embark on school life more easily and promote family wellbeing.
- The Collective Sharehouse Ltd - A funding package worth £9,760 will help this organisation operate a 'take as you feel' service for people facing financial difficulties to obtain food and essential items with dignity. It hopes to reduce food poverty and promote wellbeing.
- Huntington Parish Council - The Pick up the Park campaign has received £10,000 to install appropriate flooring at the play park, which is currently undergoing refurbishment, and give children and families a better place to meet play and socialise. It is hoped it will reduce childhood obesity and isolation as a result.
