A YORK-BASED veterinary group has underlined its commitment to its environmental targets by expanding its sustainability team.
VetPartners, has committed itself and its 160 UK veterinary practices to "ambitious" environmental and charitable goals - that put sustainability at the heart of everything the company does.
The focus on sustainability has led to two new appointments to support practices. Vet Becky Sedman is joining the UK veterinary group as sustainability advisor and Harriet Ferris, who recently completed an environmental sciences degree at the University of York, has been appointed sustainability coordinator.
VetPartners sustainability manager, Hannah James, said: “Expanding our team means we will be able to provide practices with even more practical support, which is so important as that’s where the positive impact happens."
Becky will be setting up VetPartners’ green champions network, while Harriet will manage the VetPartners’ TerraCycle scheme.
Both appointments are part-time, as Becky will combine her role with continuing as a vet three days a week at Minster Vets in York - while Harriet will combine her role with studying part-time for a Masters in Sustainability Science.
