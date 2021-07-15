A PHOTOGRAPHER has captured a beautiful proposal in the The Great Yorkshire Show's main ring.

Kate Mallender was standing by when Ben Atkinson, who owns Atkinson Action Horses of Eastrington in Goole, proposed to his girlfriend.

Ben got down on one knee before Georgie Jackson, who lives in York, and asked the most romantic question of all: Will you marry me?

Here's the moment it happened...

