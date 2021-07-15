A HIGH-VALUE ring and medals from the Second World War have been stolen during a burglary in Harrogate.
The 18-carat gold, ruby, sapphire, emerald and diamond ring was taken from Woodlands Drive in Harrogate on May 29 - along with other valuables including the war medals, a silver hip flask, a gold locket and silver fern earrings.
North Yorkshire Police are appealing to anyone who recognises the ring, whether they have been offered it for sale or have inadvertently bought it, not knowing it was stolen.
Officers also want to trace a man seen leaving the house who is described as young, white, approximately 5ft 7in and wearing high-visibility jacket with a grey hood.
Anyone who has information about the ring or has any other information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police by email 000740@northyorkshire.police.uk
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12210127985.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.