A POPULAR East Yorkshire stately home and gardens reopens fully to the public today - in line with the current Government guidance.
Sewerby Hall and Gardens will open fully to customers again today - as the country moves into 'Step 4' of the Government roadmap.
Marie Gascoigne, general manager at Sewerby, said : “We are absolutely delighted that we are able to reopen fully.
"We have exciting new features for people to see in the house, and a lively events programme to look forward to."
The Clock Tower café will reopen with indoor seating, and will no longer just provide a takeaway service. Pitch n’ Putt, Putting and Outdoor Games will reopen.
In the zoo, the popular animal feeding times and talks by the zookeepers will restart.
Visitors will be able to book Animal Encounters again. There will also be a programme of events over the summer - the Orangery Concerts have already restarted.
One-way systems will be removed in the house and in the zoo.
Visitors no longer have to wear a face covering in communal areas or confined spaces, but if they wish to do so they will be supported in this decision. Visitors are also advised to please make use of the hand sanitiser available.
