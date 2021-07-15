THE total number of Covid patients at York and Scarborough hospitals is currently remaining fairly stable, despite soaring cases in the community - as more patients are admitted but others are discharged.
York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said today that it was currently treating 23 confirmed and suspected Covid patients, two of them in intensive care. The trust was also treating 23 yesterday and 24 the day before.
But today's stats show that three Covid patients have been discharged since yesterday, meaning a similar number of new patients were admitted.
The number of patients is about a tenth of the peak of the winter wave on January 26, when there were 242 Covid patients at the two hospitals.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.