A MAJOR road is currently blocked after an accident.
The A19 Selby Road in Whitley near Selby is currently closed both ways after a crash between Whitefield Lane and the George and Dragon Pub.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if at all possible.
A19Live travelboth ways closed, slow traffic due to accident between Whitefield Lane and the George and Dragon Pub.
