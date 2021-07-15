A CAR flipped on to its side after a crash.
Police and firefighters were called in after a crash on the A684 at Brompton at about 11.18pm last night (July 14).
A spokesman for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: "Both appliances responded to a car on its side on the A684.
"On arrival the occupant had left the scene and no action was required from the fire service.
"The incident was left in hands of the police."
