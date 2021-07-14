CASUALTIES who were trapped in their vehicles after a crash on a North Yorkshire road were cut free by firefighters.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said crews from Malton and Helmsley responded to the two vehicle collision at just after 3pm today in Slingsby.
"The crews extricated persons who were trapped using hydraulic cutting equipment," it said. "The casualties were then treated by paramedics on the scene."
Crews from Whitby also responded to reports of a coach on fire in the town, and used a hose reel jet to extinguish a small fire caused by overheated brakes.
