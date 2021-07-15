BRITISH endurance adventurer Jamie Ramsay has passed through York on his 10,000km journey to celebrate the Olympic Games.

Jamie was set to cycle and sail across two continents from London to Tokyo, all the while drumming up support for Team GB.

But with ever-changing Covid-19 restrictions worldwide and variants, Jamie re-routed from Moscow in Russia to the tiny hamlet of Moscow in East Ayrshire, Scotland.

Instead he’ll be visiting beauty spots acrosss the UK and visiting Team GB athletes’ families, schools and fans en route and recording their cheers and waves.

Jamie, 41, is such an Olympics fan that every time Team GB won a gold in London 2012 - 29 times - he’d cycle to work in a gold bodysuit.

Now he’s a full-time endurance athlete himself - a combination of runner, cyclist, trekker, and mountaineer - and has run across the Atacama Desert, cycled across Australia and climbed active volcanos in Ecuador.

Sponsored by Whole Earth, an official supplier of Team GB, Jamie decided to travel around the UK in 80 days - ending up at the nearest sound-alike city to Tokyo, 'Stokeyo' or, to most of us, Stoke-on-Trent.

The gruelling adventure began in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in East London and over the next few months he’ll be exploring Hadrian’s Wall, climbing Ben Nevis, swimming the Blue Lagoon in Pembrokeshire and most importantly, visiting the North Yorks Moors.

It’s going to be fun, fast and very physical – an endurance feat which will see him burning up 5,500 calories daily. That’s the energy equivalent of two jars of Whole Earth's peanut butter a day.

Jamie said: "Sadly, travelling to Tokyo isn’t possible right now, but I hope my passion, perseverance, and determination to do this challenge will inspire Brits to get behind Team GB too. We’re all in this together."

Before he made it to York, Jamie had to make an emergency pitstop in Newcastle to get his breaks fixed.

He travelled through the North Yorks Moors, Howardian Hills and inside the walls of York itself.

"Our country's amazing and you get to see so many people just enjoying the outdoors, enjoying our country," he said.

Describing his love of the countryside, he said: "I can feel myself getting stressed when I come towards big cities and everybody's a bit more hectic and social media oriented. When you get out into nature you can switch all that off."

Jamie has called for York to get into the spirit of the Olympics in the first ever event without spectators.

"With everything that's going on with the Euros and Covid, the Olympic fever is not really there yet," he said.

And so, the Team GB mission continues.