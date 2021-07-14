BURGLARS stuck at a garage near a York village.

North Yorkshire Police say that at about 2.30am on Monday (July 12) a burglary occurred at Brookes Garage on the A19 North of Shipton by Beningbrough.

A police spokesperson said: "It is believed the suspects parked on a nearby track and they would have walked across fields.

"If you saw or heard anything suspicious or believe you may have information or have CCTV from the area then please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting reference 12210158121."