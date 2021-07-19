A NEW luxury glamping site has been launched ready for summer bookings.

Wedding venue, Hornington Manor, at Bolton Percy, is now also home to eight themed Shepherd Huts, taking inspiration from Yorkshire and beyond.

The huts will be available for use by couples, wedding guests and staycationers in a bid to offer a touch of escapism at a time of uncertainty about travel to many overseas destinations, with themes ranging from Arabia to the 1940s.

Each hut sleeps two people in a king-size Harrison Spinks bed, and comes with a television, kitchenette, wifi, an ensuite with shower and views.

Simon Spinks, chief executive officer of Hornington Manor, said: "We introduced the shepherd huts to Hornington Manor as staycations are more popular than ever, and the huts are a perfect opportunity to capture this new appetite for UK breaks.

"We are delighted with the way that the huts have turned out - it has been amazing to see our vision come to life.

"The huts will offer an experience unlike any other to our guests, for a stay they won’t forget in a hurry. The huts pay homage to the local history of East Yorkshire and Hornington.

"From myths and legends to spitfires and pilots, there is a theme to suit everyone. We hope that guests will find an escape to each of the other-worldly themes, and, of course, they are guaranteed the best night’s sleep in a luxury Harrison Spinks bed."

The first hut, The Fenton, takes its name from an aerodrome near Hornington, which served as a frontline fighter station in the 1940s, and is embellished with wartime memorabilia.

Another, the Amy Johnson hut, is an ode to one of Yorkshire’s finest female pilots - the first woman to fly solo from London to Australia.

Meanwhile, The Egyptologist, is inspired by Yorkshireman and writer George Sandys, one of the first to suggest that the Pyramids may be great tombs, while the Studio is perfect for keen birdwatchers, nestled in the trees and featuring artwork from local creatives.

The Folklore encompasses Yorkshire legends of witches, pixies and giants. The hut embraces the foretold Hornington Manor, The Cottingley Fairies and other regional fables.

Named after the title of Philippa Gregory’s book, The White Princess hut is inspired by Elizabeth of York while The Storyteller is inspired by the collection of tales, One Thousand and One Arabian Nights.

Finally, the Arts and Crafts Shepherd Hut is influenced by Goddards House in York, built by the Terry family, founders of the chocolate company.