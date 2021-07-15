YOUNGSTERS from a school in York have been working hard on preparing a special tent from scratch - for them to use in the new term in September.
Class three children at York Steiner School, located in Fulford, are putting the final touches to their special Chorama Dyu Tent - which they made completely from scratch by themselves.
“The children are so proud of their work and hopefully the tent will get plenty of use in the coming months”, said the class' teacher, Susana Morvan.
The wood came from a local coppice and the children planned the tent designs in their classroom before sharpening and trimming the poles, measuring and cutting copper fixings and decorating it with hand-dyed flags.
The tent will now be used for future school camping trips and events.
