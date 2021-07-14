A YORK brewery has created a new cold-chain brewing line after moving to new premises.

Brew York was set up by two friends with a shared love of brewing in 2015, specialising in unique ales and the high-end 'craft' sector of the market.

But in 2019 - after fours years of operation - with an established brand and a team of 18, Brew York reached brewing capacity at their large brewhouse in the centre of York.

The company moved their main brewing activity to a new, purpose-built facility to improve efficiency and capacity - and helped them enter the emerging ‘cold brewing’ market.

Brew York applied for a PAPI (Product and Process Innovation) grant to purchase the equipment they needed to create a cold-chain brewing line. This innovative process ensures high product quality is maintained, and that premature ageing is minimised.

Wayne Smith, Managing Director said: "The grant allowed us to have full cold-chain storage, which means the beer is packaged at four degrees and stays at that temperature until it is delivered to the customer, meaning the beer stays fresher and tasting its best for longer.”

Whilst this technology and this production method is not new to the sector, it is rare and is new to Brew York. The new process also enabled the company to introduce new recipes to appeal to supermarket buyers.

With the grant, the business created two new jobs and a range of new products.

PAPI encourages innovation with 40 per cent capital grants of up to £20k to support the creation of new products and services. PAPI supports SME businesses located in the York, North Yorkshire and the Leeds City Region.

The project is now open for applications and businesses can quickly check their eligibility and apply on the website at papi.org.uk or by calling the PAPI team on 01904 328076.

The PAPI project is part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund as part of the European Structural and Investment Funds Growth Programme 2014-2020, and delivered by the University of York.