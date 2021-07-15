INEQUALITY in York is worsening between the city’s most affluent residents and those who are struggling.

York is a wealthy city - but it has pockets of deprivation, with communities in areas such as Westfield, Clifton and Hull Road among the most disadvantaged in the country.

There are three times as many preventable deaths in the city’s most deprived areas than in the most affluent neighbourhoods.

Health leaders say inequalities in the city are growing - and the impact of the pandemic on this is becoming clearer.

They are working on a plan to tackle the most urgent problems as quickly as possible.

In York’s deprived neighbourhoods children are more likely to be overweight, pregnant women are more likely to smoke and residents are more likely to go into hospital with alcohol-related problems. They are also more likely to develop multiple chronic health problems and at a younger age.

“In York there are three times as many preventable deaths in our most deprived areas than in our least deprived areas,” a report by City of York Council says.

“Preventable deaths … are deaths which could have been avoided by public health intervention focusing on wider determinants, such as behaviour and lifestyle factors, socioeconomic status and environmental factors.

“Health inequalities are increasing within the city and some groups are more impacted than others.”

They also found that the pandemic has led to more reports of preschool children’s emotional and social development taking a step back, particularly with daily skills such as learning to use the toilet.

There has been an increase in schoolchildren seeking help for mental health problems.

And among the traveller community there has been a steep rise in mental illness and people admitted to hospital for cardiovascular disease.

The council’s public health team has already started work on identifying health inequalities and has spoken to organisations about how problems can be tackled.

They will now ask York’s health and wellbeing board, which includes organisations such as the hospital trust, police, social care, GP services and charities, to choose three or four issues to work on. The report will be discussed at a council meeting on Wednesday.