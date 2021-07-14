ORGANISERS of a North Yorkshire beer festival say they have had to take the "inevitable decision" to postpone this year’s event.

Beertown which was set to take place at the Milton Rooms in Malton will now not happen until 2022.

Organisers say: "Fundamentally, with the current government guidance we don’t feel we can safely deliver the festival we want - the party that we’re all looking forward to.

"Now is not the time for the party atmosphere BeerTown invokes – plus the aim of the festival is to raise as much of a charitable donation as we can, which is just not possible with an eye on proceeding safely.

"We have waited longer than other festivals to postpone as we were hoping that by August we would be able to bring you the event we know and love, and to do it properly. Clearly for that to happen sadly we must wait a little while longer.

"Thank you to all who have supported us so far. If you are a current ticket holder and would like a full refund (including any booking fees) we totally understand – please contact beertown@gmail.com. Those with current tickets will get an automatic ticket for BeerTown 2022, along with a free beer from Bad Seed or Brass Castle to thank you for your ongoing support.

"Thanks also to our sponsors who have shown us nothing but understanding over the last 18 months.

We don’t yet have a confirmed date for BeerTown 2022 but we hoping for early next year – all current ticket holders will be e-mailed as soon as we have a date.

"It’s not the news we wanted to share – but fortunately there are plenty of fantastic independent pubs you can raise a pint to a festival that would have been, and to the party that awaits. We can’t wait to welcome you to BeerTown 2022."