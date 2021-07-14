THE Council said it would 'strongly recommend' that people wear their face mask in two specific social settings after July 19.

While the latest easing of Covid-19 measures would see legal restrictions on social distancing and masks lifted, York's Director of Public Health has urged people to protect those around them.

“The virus is still here and circulating amongst our communities," the Director said.

"There are still some key things we should continue to do to keep ourselves and each other safe, and stopping the virus spreading.

“We continue to strongly recommend the wearing of face coverings on public transport and in healthcare settings. I will continue to have a face covering with me and wear it in busy indoor spaces to protect those around me.

"We will also be encouraging people to stay at home and book a PCR test if they feel unwell."

Other measures encouraged by Ms Stoltz include regular handwashing and hand sanitisation and symptom-free tests twice a week or before visiting loved ones.

But the most important thing to do is to book in for a vaccine.

The Director added: “If you haven’t yet booked a vaccine appointment, you can turn up to one of many pop-up clinics taking place in the city.

"It is the fact that we have a vaccine that is safe and highly effective that we can make this next step.

"However not all residents have the high protection the vaccine offers and no vaccine is 100% effective so we need to remain vigilant."