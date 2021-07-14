A HIGH street chain with a York store has announced it is axing about 1,000 jobs.

John Lewis Partnership (JLP) which owns John Lewis department store and supermarket Waitrose has confirmed the job losses as part of a store management shake-up.

In a statement, bosses said the move to simplify its management structure aimed to enable it to reinvest in customer service and investing in its shops.

The news follows the closure earlier this year of York's John Lewis store at Vangarde Shopping Park, with the loss of 209 jobs, as one of eight John Lewis store closures, costing 1,465 jobs.

The latest measure, in response to the shift from bricks-and-mortar retail to online, will bring the total number of job cuts announced by the Partnership in the past year to nearly 4,000.

York's Waitrose store on Foss Islands Road is one of 331 stores across the country.

The job cuts will be across JLP's 34 remaining John Lewis and 331 Waitrose stores. Further shop closures are not expected to be made.

A spokesman said: "We have announced to our partners our intention to simplify our management structures in Waitrose and John Lewis stores, which will allow us to reinvest in what matters most to our customers."

The Partnership said it would try to minimise compulsory redundancies and support employees affected to find new roles where possible.