THE LEADER of City of York Council has urged people to remember "the pandemic is not over yet" as life changes once more.

The Government has announced all legal restrictions on social contact and face masks will be lifted from July 19.

It comes after the Director of Public Health Sharon Stoltz urged people to get vaccinations, remember to wash or sanitise hands regularly and take a symptom-free test twice a week and before you go out to see friends and family.

Councillor Keith Aspden, Leader of City of York Council said: “Today marks another major milestone in the roadmap out of lockdown, and whilst this is a positive step, we must recognise that the pandemic is not yet over.

"Over the past year and a half, local residents, businesses, key workers, volunteers and communities in the city have been phenomenal, doing everything they can to keep York safe. It is this spirit that we must continue to harness as we recover and build back better from this crisis.

“There will be many people who are anxious about the relaxation of national restrictions. There is no doubt that this will bring changes for us all, so I would encourage everyone to continue to think of others whilst enjoying yourselves and supporting local businesses.

"It is important to underline that coronavirus is still here and cases in the city are at higher levels than we would like. Many people are still yet to get the protection two doses of the vaccine can offer, so I would urge everyone to get tested regularly and help reduce the spread of the virus.

“With the effects of the pandemic still present, we will continue to do all we can to support communities through this change and our helpline is still there for people who need support. We will also be working closely with businesses and partners to help the city recover safely.”

Meanwhile Ms Stoltz said the virus is still here and circulating among York's communities.

“This is a significant step for us all but please be careful as we take it," she said.

“The virus is still here and circulating amongst our communities. There are still some key things we should continue to do to keep ourselves and each other safe, and stopping the virus spreading.

“This means washing our hands regularly for 20 seconds or more, using hand sanitiser when out and about, and taking a symptom-free test twice a week and before you go out to see friends and family.

“We continue to strongly recommend the wearing of face coverings on public transport and in healthcare settings. I will continue to have a face covering with me and wear it in busy indoor spaces to protect those around me. We will also be encouraging people to stay at home and book a PCR test if they feel unwell.

“If you haven’t yet booked a vaccine appointment, you can turn up to one of many pop-up clinics taking place in the city. It is the fact that we have a vaccine that is safe and highly effective that we can make this next step. However not all residents have the high protection the vaccine offers and no vaccine is 100% effective so we need to remain vigilant.

“In the coming days we will be doing a lot of work with our businesses and communities to help the city take this next step. Whilst it is good we can get back to doing more of the things we have missed, please enjoy yourselves responsibly and look after those around you."