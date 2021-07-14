UPDATED 4.05PM: The road has now reopened.

 

A ROAD in York has been shut to traffic after a water main burst.

Drivers are being asked to try and avoid Dodsworth Avenue in Heworth today.

The road is currently closed both ways closed due to burst water main between Fossway and Heworth Green.

Traffic is coping well, but there is a diversion in place for the number 12 bus service.