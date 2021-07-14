NORTHERN and LNER is still encouraging passengers to wear face coverings on trains if services are busy.
The train operators are both following Government guidance and The Rail Delivery Group as the legal obligation to wear face masks is lifted from July 19.
The Rail Delivery Group insisted that train travel is "low risk" with carriages well ventilated through air conditioning systems, doors and windows.
Read more: Bus company waiting for 'more detailed guidance' on face masks
A spokesperson for the group said: “Passengers should follow the government guidance and, out of respect for others, wear face coverings if an indoor setting is busy.
"Train travel is low risk, with the majority of carriages well ventilated by air conditioning systems or by doors and windows.
Read more: Visitors will be 'strongly advised' to wear a mask at these museums
"As restrictions lift, we will continue carrying out extra cleaning and providing better information about how busy services are, so that our passengers can travel with confidence.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.