Why is the public toilet provision in York so shocking?
I was at the Silver Street loos this weekend. They have gone up to 40p but are even dirtier than ever.
I am seven months pregnant, and was trying to go in to change my autistic two-year-old’s nappy. Carrying my nappy bag, him, and putting the money in the slot was impossible.
I held him by the hand and led him through the gates. They slammed into his face and trapped his arm. They took a long time to reopen as I struggled to free him. There was no attendant available to help.
I complained to the council just to be told ‘the signs clearly state no tailgating’. When did everyone become so obsessed with penny pinching and forget to take care of people?
Victoria Peaks, Carpenter Close, Market Weighton
