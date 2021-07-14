NEWS that Ziggy's nightclub is to reopen next week will have stirred a lot of memories for York people of a certain age.

The club in Micklegate originally ran for almost three decades after opening in 1982, and a lot of people had a lot of fun there, as these ten pictures from The Press archives show.

Ziggy's nightclub in York holds fond memories for fans of all kinds of music.

Readers of a certain age will no doubt have danced away more than a few nights at the Micklegate nightclub - later renamed Mansion, but set to resume its old monicker when it reopens later this month.

Ah, the days before social distancing.

Ziggy's will open its doors again on Friday July 23, still based in the same Georgian house built in 1751.

Former York Press reporter Dan Rutstein (second left) joins door staff at Ziggy's for a feature in 2000.

Ziggy’s actually opened in 1983, back when bands such as Culture Club, Spandau Ballet, KC & The Sunshine Band (remember Give It Up, anyone?) and Wham! (who?) were riding high in the charts.

The dress code at Ziggy's has varied over the years.

The club thrived - and in 1985 it even diversified, offering junior disco nights for kids. There was also a children’s Christmas party in aid of the Goodricke Appeal Fund for Deaf Children.

Disco nights for children were all the rage at Ziggy's nightclub in York

The topless waiters pictured at the top of our article were a hit in the 1990s.

Ziggy's was a staple of York nightlife for decades - and now it's coming back.

The club's decor in the early days was a cross between 50s kitsch and faded 60s psychedelia, with a twist of Bowie thrown in - sadly the garish colour scheme isn't visible on our black-and-white archive photos from the time.

Ziggy's in York in its 80s pomp.

The main bar (one of three) had a green carpet with a cocktail glass pattern and a plush leatherette bar with a pink padded shell design on the side. Phew!

Andy Elliott at Ziggy's nightclub back in the day.

We get the feeling that clubbers returning to the newly reopened venue after 18 months of social distancing measures won't be too fussy what the decor is like - but it should be well worth the wait.

Bar staff Luke and Sarah enjoy a laugh at Ziggy's in York.