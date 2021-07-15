A NEW show, which is aiming to help you "laugh your way out of the pandemic", and has been put together by a comedy partnership, will feature at a theatre in York next month.
The show, called 'The Local Authority' has been put together by Naloxone Theatre Ensemble, set up by Paul Engers and Tom Wilson. Their partnership dates back to their university days at Dartington college of Arts where they met in 1996.
What starts off as a local council emergency budget cutting meeting on Zoom for the first time, rapidly descends into an "un-structured free for all and a chaotic mêlée".
Mr Wilson said: "We are hoping it will give folk an opportunity to laugh their way out of the doldrums of this pandemic."
The shows will be held at the Joseph Rowntree Theatre in the city on August 5, 6 and 7 from 7.30pm - with a matinee performance on August 7 at 2.30pm.
You must be over 16 to attend - tickets are priced at £12 each and can be purchased by contacting the box office on: boxoffice@jrtheatre.co.uk
Early booking is advised as limited seating is available.
