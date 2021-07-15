A RENOWNED dance show has announced a performance in York next year - as part of its 25th anniversary tour.
Michael Flatley announced earlier this week that he is reviving 25 years of Lord of the Dance, visiting York Barbican on April 11 - 14 2022.
Since its premiere, the show has visited over 1000 venues worldwide and been seen by over 60 million people in 60 different countries.
Michael will revive and update the original Lord of the Dance for new generations of fans. The show, described by the Los Angeles Times as a "showpiece extravaganza", features more than 150,000 taps per performance.
Mr Flatley said: "I feel like this is the most vital tour in our 25 year history.
"The return of the arts is so incredibly important. I hope the tour will help renew spirits and put a smile back on everyone's faces."
The spectacle will feature 40 of the world’s up and coming young performers directed by Michael Flatley, with new music by composer Gerard Fahy.
Tickets for the tour go on sale on Friday (July 16) at 10am - and can be purchased via the York Barbican website.
