YORK'S Disney Store is set to close earlier than expected after almost 30 years on the high street.

It marks the end of an era for families and fairytale fans who have visited the Disney branch on Parliament Street since it opened in 1994.

One reader, Sarah Ireland, remembers: "I used to love taking my two here when they were little."

While Carla Fabinho Kilvington said: "Gutted about this. I have many memories of going in here with my mum."

The signs in the shop window suggest it will officially close its doors on or before Saturday, July 17.

The store said: "Thank you for being our guest."

But sadly it seems the store will be closing two days earlier than expected on Thursday, July 15.

Rumours surfaced at the end of June that all Disney branches apart from its London flagship store were set to close.

At the time, a spokesperson for Disney Stores said: “We are currently in consultation with an initial group of stores in the UK, including our York store."

The store closed in 2011 to transform the shop space into one of its 'Imagination concept' stores.

It would see the addition of new technology on the shop floor with Caroline Ellis, a spokeswoman for the Disney Store at the time, promising "a much more magical feel".

She added: "There will be a sparkling floor, it will be open plan, and there will be a Disney Store Theatre, which will run activities every day for free for our younger guests.”

The new and improved store was blessed by then two-year-old Aela Moore, who won a competition to open the store in November.

Aela, from Osbaldwick, was also given her princess outfit, a special commemorative key, and £250 to spend in the store before the crowds arrived.

Keira, Aela’s mother, said: “She’s had a blast, an absolute blast. Aela’s a massive Disney fan, and the staff have been wonderful. She looks so pretty, dressed as Rapunzel, and the store is lovely.”

The store marked a number of milestones over its years on the high street.

It included the moment chip and pin machines were introduced in UK stores.

Photo from October, 2006: Eleanor Bustard of the Disney Store in Parliament Street operates the chip and pin machine.

And, back in 1998, the store celebrated the year of the Tiger in the Chinese zodiac.

Photo taken January 27, 1998: Christina Cheung, 14, left and Vicky Lau, 14, from Mount School, York celebrating the Chinese New Year, the Year of The Tiger at the Disney Store. Picture: David Harrison.