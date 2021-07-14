THE number of Covid patients at hospitals across North Yorkshire has increased further over the last week.
The latest NHS figures show that there are now 80 Covid patients across the county's hospitals - compared to 47 last week.
Twelve of these patients are on the Intensive Care Units (ICU).
Seventeen of the patients are at York Hospital, four in Scarborough, five in Harrogate and 54 at South Tees.
On the county's borders, there are 19 Covid patients at Darlington Hospital and 12 at Airedale.
