RESIDENTS and businesses have a chance to have their say on plans to transform the area around York Minster.

As The Press reported last month, as part of the plan a statue of the Queen would be installed in an empty niche, or recess, at the front of the Minster to mark the Platinum Jubilee in 2022.

Details of the statue are a closely guarded secret – but the Queen will select the final design, which will then be carved by York Minster’s stonemasons.

The Minster’s neighbourhood plan also includes proposals for a new public square, to be called the Queen Elizabeth Square, which would be overlooked by the statue.

The York Minster Precinct Neighbourhood Forum has now formally submitted its draft York Minster Precinct Neighbourhood Plan for examination, and residents, businesses and local organisations are invited to share their views on the next stage of the plan.

It will be the first cathedral neighbourhood plan in the country to get to this stage in the plan process.

People who live, work and carry out business in the area are allowed to make representation until 5pm on Wednesday, September 8.

Residents, businesses, statutory bodies and other interested parties are being asked to share their views on the next stage of the plan by visiting www.york.gov.uk/MinsterPlan Paper copies are available on request by appointment only by contacting:



• City of York Council, West Offices, Station Rise: call (01904) 552255



• Minster Stoneyard: email sally-annl@yorkminster.org to arrange your appointment Send responses by email to neighbourhoodplanning@york.gov.uk By post: Forward Planning Place Directorate FREEPOST RTEG-TYYU-KLTZ City of York Council West Offices Station Rise, York YO1 6GA All responses must be received by 5pm on Wednesday 8 September.