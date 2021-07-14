MORE pupils and staff at a York school have tested positive for Covid.

Fulford School had to close earlier this week to all but vulnerable children and the children of key workers after more than 500 pupils had to self-isolate in the wake of a coronavirus outbreak. It will stay shut until the end of term.

Head teacher Steve Lewis emailed parents today to tell them that the numbers of pupils and staff testing positive continued to rise yesterday, along with the associated need for isolation of contacts, although he did not give any figures.

He urged parents to continue letting the school know if their child tested positive on either a lateral flow test or PCR test.

He said the switch to remote learning got off to a 'good start' yesterday. "We have been really pleased by the uptake and engagement in lessons," he said.

He added that if for any reason their child did not have access to a computer, they should let the school know and it would do all it could to support them.

"If you have any concerns around the well-being of your child, please let us know. Our pastoral team will always find time to speak with you and offer support."